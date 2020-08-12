New Haven police investigating shooting in apartment on Donna Drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday just before midnight in an apartment on Donna Drive.

Police said at around 11:54 p.m., New Haven police and fire crews responded to a call of a person shot inside an apartment on 40 Donna Drive.

The 35-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg, police said.

An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they canvassed the neighborhood and held a crime scene overnight; the roads have since reopened.

Investigators believe the gunman fled on foot on Donna Drive towards Flint Street. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.