NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred on Glenview Terrace Friday morning.

Police say on Friday, a gunshot victim arrived to a hospital at 1450 Chapel Street. Police believe the shooting occurred inside a home on Glenview Terrace between Frederick Street and Whalley Avenue in the Amity section of New Haven.

No other details regarding the shooting have been released. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.