New Haven police investigating shooting on Valley Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday evening.

Around 4:48 p.m., officers responded to the area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was treated for his injuries.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police.

