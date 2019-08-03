New Haven police investigating shooting on Waverly Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a late-night Friday shooting.

Police say they are on scene of a shooting located on Waverly Street between Gilbert Avenue and Day Street.

The victim is a 24-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. The victim is hospitalized and in stable condition.

No other details have been confirmed.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

