New Haven police investigating shooting that injured a teen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old on Friday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the call of a person shot on Foxon Street between Quinnipiac Avenue and Essex Street. When officers arrived, they located the 16-year-old male from New Haven who had been struck by gunfire.

The teen was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is being asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.

