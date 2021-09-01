New Haven police investigating shot spotter alert, leaving man in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responding to a shot spotter alert on Whalley Ave between Norton Street and Winthrop Ave. Arriving on the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from gun wounds. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police urge witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigation Services Division. Callers may remain anonymous and can submit anonymous tips.

This case is still being investigated and will be updated.