NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Haven are investigating shots fired on Goffe Street near a preschool Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven Public Schools Director of Communications and Marketing Justin Harmon said Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center went on lockdown and all are safe. Harmon said the school was waiting to dismiss while police secured the crime scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.

