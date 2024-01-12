NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Friday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities.

The New Haven Police Department said a man was attacked with a knife around 1:10 p.m. in the area of Howard Avenue and Cassius Street. After arriving on scene, police said a 49-year-old man sustained minor lacerations to his finger and ear.

Police said the victim was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

Police obtained surveillance footage that captured the stabbing incident.

Officers have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.