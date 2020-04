NEW HAVEN, Con. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the call for the stabbing came in around midnight. Investigation is being done at the intersection of Cedar Street and Congress Avenue.

#Breaking @NewHavenPolice are investigating the area near Cedar and Congress. Police say a victim was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds. They plan to be out here for a while. We will update you as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/zChu9vl43q — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) April 28, 2020

The victim was transported to the hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.