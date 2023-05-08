NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical but stable condition following a shooting Sunday night on Chapel Street in New Haven, police said.

Around midnight, police said ShotSpotter picked up gunfire in the area of 1450 Chapel St. A gunshot victim was then dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital, where police said they are in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded to the area and found one fired cartridge casing at the scene.

No word on if any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).