New Haven police launch investigation into whether excessive force was used in Friday arrest in response to social media video

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH: Body cam video released by New Haven Police above

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police have launched an internal investigation Wednesday into use of force by police officers during a recent arrest.

Police released the body camera footage from that arrest that took place last Friday, Jan. 29., in response to a video that is currently circulating on social media that depicts some of the encounter.

According to police, the incident began when officers responded to a harassment complaint involving an eviction in the lobby of the Connecticut Financial Center at 157 Church Street.

Officers can be seen on camera physically detaining the suspect, identified as 52-year old Shawn Marshall. The video also shows officers punching Marshall and using pepper spray. Marshall was charged with assault, interfering with police, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

WATCH: Both body cam videos released by New Haven Police

Chief Otoniel Reyes released the following statement on the investigation:

“Our department will conduct a transparent and thorough internal investigation to determine the appropriateness of the officers’ actions. We take use of force seriously and the Internal Affairs review will determine if the use of force was within the guidelines of department policy.”

WATCH: Body cam video released by New Haven Police

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven police launch investigation into whether excessive force was used in Friday arrest in response to social media video

News /

New Haven police launch investigation into whether excessive force was used in Friday arrest

News /

Gov. Lamont to tour Waterbury Arts Magnet School's COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News /

New Haven Mayor Elicker delivers State of the City address, highlights city's achievements, challenges ahead

News /

Waterbury cleans up with acts of kindness following first major snowstorm of 2021

News /

Rising tides cause flooding along East Haven's shoreline following winter storm

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss