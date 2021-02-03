New Haven police launch investigation into whether excessive force was used in Friday arrest in response to social media video

WATCH: Body cam video released by New Haven Police above

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police have launched an internal investigation Wednesday into use of force by police officers during a recent arrest.

Police released the body camera footage from that arrest that took place last Friday, Jan. 29., in response to a video that is currently circulating on social media that depicts some of the encounter.

According to police, the incident began when officers responded to a harassment complaint involving an eviction in the lobby of the Connecticut Financial Center at 157 Church Street.

Officers can be seen on camera physically detaining the suspect, identified as 52-year old Shawn Marshall. The video also shows officers punching Marshall and using pepper spray. Marshall was charged with assault, interfering with police, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Chief Otoniel Reyes released the following statement on the investigation:

“Our department will conduct a transparent and thorough internal investigation to determine the appropriateness of the officers’ actions. We take use of force seriously and the Internal Affairs review will determine if the use of force was within the guidelines of department policy.”

The incident remains under investigation.