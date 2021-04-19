New Haven police launch program to avoid police violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police brutality is top of mind for many Americans these days in the wake of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and many other fatalities.

On Monday, the New Haven Police Department is taking steps to prevent police violence. This morning at 11:30 a.m., the Acting Chief Renee Dominguez will join Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the force to announce a new deescalation training course for New Haven police officers.

The goal of the course is to teach officers diffusion techniques and help them find ways to navigate situations without using force.