NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect demanded the man’s cell phone and car keys, and then drove away in the victim’s gray Ford Escape, which has a Connecticut license plate BB20745.

The suspect is described as a masked man with tan skin who stands at about five-feet, six-inches tall, and had on dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.