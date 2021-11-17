New Haven police looking to identify truck involved in fatal bicycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

On November 7 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to College Street between Grove Street and Wall Street for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

RELATED: New Haven PD: 79-year-old bicyclist struck in hit-and-run dies

The 79-year-old victim, later identified as Stephen Rediker, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

CREDIT: New Haven Police

Police have identified surveillance footage from the crash and are attempting to locate a 1997-2004 black Ford F-150, single cab, two-door, with a six and a half footbed. It also has a black bed cap and tinted windows.

CREDIT: New Haven Police

According to police, the truck has black aftermarket wheels and large-size tires, four amber-colored lights in the grill, and a single-step running board.

Anyone who may be able to identify the truck is being asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.