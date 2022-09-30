NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of a driver in a fatal hit and run that occurred in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old mother of three.

About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for.

The family wore t-shirts at the police department on Friday with the words “Justice for Shaneka” on them. Police announced on Friday the arrest of 33-year-old Devon White of West Haven.

According to police, White struck and killed Woods as she was crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard by Orange Street on September 23, 2017. White then fled the scene.

“My sister is truly missed and there are no words that described how much we miss her,” said Kimberly Woods-Ebron, Shaneka’s sister. “I just wanted to thank everybody who was involved and if there are any witnesses in any cases, any assault cases, to our case, please come forward because if it was your loved one or family member, you would want somebody to come forward too.”

New Haven police are also giving a warning to drivers in the city that there is a zero-tolerance policy for drivers who flee the scene of an accident.