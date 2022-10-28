NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old woman is facing charges three years after a 66-year-old man was fatally stabbed in New Haven.

Harris Clark was found dead in September 2019 on Sherman Avenue. This week, Marquita Johnson, who lives in that area, was charged with murder. Police said it is not clear if the two were in a romantic relationship.

Clark’s family thanked New Haven police on Friday.

“We appreciate all you guys’ help,” Latonya Sims Faber, Clark’s daughter, said. “I’m gonna miss my dad. My dad wasn’t a perfect person, but he was my dad.”

Beverly Dykes, his sister, also expressed her gratitude.

“I thank God for closure, because we were all wondering what happened, what took place that day,” she said.