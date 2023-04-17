NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man in the Elm City for a murder in January.

According to police, the homicide took place on January 18. Officers responded to a report of a person shot and suffering from gunshot wounds on Chapel and James streets just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said Leonardo Cantras, 50, got into an argument with Alexander Pedrazza, 40, over money when Pedrazza was fatally shot.

Cantras, a convicted felon, was arrested earlier this month. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Pedrazza’s family attended a press conference on Monday, where police shared news of the homicide. They noted in a statement that they have been “waiting for this day.”