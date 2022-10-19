NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun.

New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm and carrying without a permit.

Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in his Ford pickup truck on Poplar Street on July 3. The two argued over whether Tubac raced his truck down Fillmore Street, then police said Matheney pulled out a gun and shot Tubac several times.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died four days later.

With tears streaming down their faces, John Tubac’s family stood in a long line inside Hew Haven police headquarters on Wednesday.

“We want to thank the police department for starting the process of justice,” Tubac’s godmother, Rosaura Escorbort said.

Escorbort said her godson loved music and dreamt of working in law enforcement.

“He was full of life and laughter,” she said. “He was full of joy. He was the life of the party.”

New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson said they were able to arrest Matheney with the help of witnesses coming forward and surveillance video.

“If you’re going to pick up a gun in this city, we’re going to arrest you,” Jacobson said. “If you’re going to shoot somebody or murder somebody in this city, we’re going to do everything possible to get you in custody.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the community’s cooperation is vital to solving cases like Tubac’s.

“The first thing that I hear from almost every family who has lost a loved one is ‘we want justice.’ It doesn’t bring back the loved one, but it brings the family some small sense of peace,” Elicker said.

Jacobson said the arrest of Matheney was the first in connection with any of the nine homicides in New Haven so far this year. They’re close to solving other cases but need more people to come forward.

Matheney is due back in court on Oct. 31.