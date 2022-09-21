NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced two arrests in two separate deadly hit-and-runs from last year. The police department also shared an important message to drivers in the city.

Police are urging drivers to pay attention and obey the law as they want to avoid another horrific, fatal hit-and-run.

“These are difficult cases to solve,” said Captain Rose Dell, New Haven Police Department. “Nationwide, only 10 percent of these cases are cleared by arrests.”

In November 2021, police said Timothy Tolover hit 79-year-old bicyclist Stephen Rediker with his truck on College Street.

“A black truck made a left turn from Grove Street onto College Street and then struck the rear of the bicycle,” Dell said.

Police released video and a photo of the truck, which ultimately lead to Tolover’s arrest last month.

The second case happened in September of 2021. New Haven police said Charles Artis hit 49-year-old Michael Santiago while Santiago was crossing Chapel Street.

“The force of the collision caused Santiago to vault over the roof line of the vehicle, break through the rear windshield, and became lodged in the rear compartment of the vehicle,” Dell said.

According to police, Artis kept driving for more than 8 minutes with Santiago’s body still in the car.

“Artis stopped his vehicle along the side of Greenwood Street, pulled the body out of the rear compartment of the vehicle, and dragged the body onto the roadway near the curb,” Dell said.

Earlier this month, Artis was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

In 2021, New Haven police responded to 8,506 crashes with 19 of them being fatal. So far in 2022, police responded to more than 6,000 crashes, with 10 of them being fatal.

“We want to see a New Haven someday where it’s completely safe and we don’t have to deal with these kinds of senseless deaths,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department.

Police said they are expanding their motor unit and stepping up traffic enforcement. They will soon be announcing even more arrests in other fatal hit-and-runs.