1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

New Haven police make break for possible suspect in connection to 2016 cold case murder

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A break in another cold case murder out of New Haven.

The New Haven Police Department has wrapped up its investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Dyrail Reddick. He was shot several times Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Police say they’ve turned their file over to the state’s attorney for possible charges against a suspect.

Reddick’s family tells News 8 they are encouraged by the development.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss