New Haven police make break for possible suspect in connection to 2016 cold case murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A break in another cold case murder out of New Haven.

The New Haven Police Department has wrapped up its investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Dyrail Reddick. He was shot several times Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Police say they’ve turned their file over to the state’s attorney for possible charges against a suspect.

Reddick’s family tells News 8 they are encouraged by the development.

