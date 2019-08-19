New Haven police, mayor celebrate ratification of new contract

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police and the mayor are celebrating the ratification of their first contract in three years.

The new deal will include pay raises ‘caps’ on the number of officers who retire in a given year and sets a minimum age on pension collections for future hires.

“The savings in this aspect of the contract along will pay dividends for the life of the contract and for years beyond that in terms of the cities pension liabilities,” said Mayor Toni Harp, (D) New Haven.

“The sentiment is one of joy and we look forward to inking a deal getting it done and moving it forward,” said Florencio Cotto, President of New Haven Police Union.

The contract is subject to final approval by the New Haven Board of Alders.