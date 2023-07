NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Who killed Justice? The New Haven Police Department is offering $2,000 for whoever can help officers solve the case.

Officers have dubbed a puppy found dead Saturday inside a milk crate on Poplar Street as “Justice,” and think that it may have been shot. Officials have not publicly said what breed the dog is.

Desmond’s Army, an animal rights organization, is funding the reward.

Anyone with information on the puppy’s death is asked to contact police at (475) 224-0143.