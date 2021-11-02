New Haven police officer arrested on felony charge, family violence offense charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday.

A release from New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said members of the Internal Affairs Division were alerted to potential criminal actions committed by Officer Monique Moore on Oct. 4. It was then determined there was probable cause to obtain two separate arrest warrants for separate but related incidents.

One warrant charges Moore with family violence offenses of harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to police.

The second arrest warrant charges her with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree, which is a class D felony in Connecticut.

The release said Moore was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 6. She turned herself in to New Haven PD custody Tuesday.

Moore has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since November of 2014. She was assigned to the patrol division.

The release says the department’s Internal Affairs Division is currently conducting an administrative investigation into her actions.

Read the full release here: