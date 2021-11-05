Second New Haven Police officer charged in domestic violence incident in about a month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A second New Haven Police officer in about a month has been charged in a domestic incident.

On Oct. 24, members of the Internal Affairs Division were alerted to potential off-duty criminal actions committed by New Haven Police Officer Marlena Ofiara in Wallingford.

With help from the Wallingford Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined there was probable cause to obtain a domestic violence warrant

Ofiara is charged with the family violence offenses of assault and disorderly conduct. Court placed a PTA as bond on Ofiara’s arrest warrant.

She turned herself into Wallingford PD on Friday. She has been placed on administrative leave by Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

Ofiara has been with the NHPD since 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

New Haven Police added, “A parallel administrative investigation is currently being conducted into Ofiara’s conduct by the New Haven Police Department Internal Affairs Division.”

About a month ago, NHPD Officer Monique Moore was arrested on multiple domestic charges. She was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 6 and turned herself into NHPD custody Tuesday, Nov. 2.

