New Haven Police officer charged with DUI in connection to death of fellow officer appears in Las Vegas court

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTNH) — A New Haven Police officer charged with driving under the influence in connection to the death of a fellow officer in a crash Friday appeared before a judge on Saturday.

New Haven Police Department reports Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was driving a Rolls Royce with three other New Haven Police officers in Las Vegas early Friday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Nevada Police Department, the crash happened around 4 a.m. local time near the intersection of West Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard. Police said the vehicle was traveling west on West Spring Mountain Road when it entered the intersection of the two roads at a high rate of speed and began to lose control. The Rolls Royce collided with a car that was waiting to enter the road from a private driveway. The Rolls Royce continued west, colliding with utility poles, landscaping, and a fire hydrant. It flipped onto its roof, ejected one of its passengers – Officer Joshua Castellano – from the vehicle, and uprighted itself before coming to a rest.

Officer Castellano was killed as a result of the crash. The other two passengers were identified as Officer Matthew Borges and Officer John Truhart.

Ferraro appeared in court on Saturday. According to court documents, he is facing charges of reckless driving and DUI of alcohol and/or controlled substance resulting in death.

Ferraro’s bail has been set at $100,000. Ferraro’s bail conditions include staying out of trouble, no alcohol, no driving. He will also be put on high-level electronic monitoring.

Ferraro is due back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to the New Haven Police Department, Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave. The department will do an investigation of their own. The two other officers in the car at the time of the crash have not been placed on leave.