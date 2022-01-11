New Haven police officer dies from injuries sustained in 2008 crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer injured in a crash in 2008 succumbed to her injuries Monday, according to the police department.

On Sept. 9, 2008, Officer Diane Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte were responding to the report of a violent domestic dispute in progress. While traveling to the call, both officers’ vehicles collided at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Chapel Street and East Street.

New Haven police said Sergeant Aponte was killed instantly. Responding medical personnel were able to save Officer Gonzalez but she suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma, which police said she never emerged from.

Officer Gonzalez served with the department for 13 years at the time of the crash.

She is survived by her two daughters, her son and her grandchildren.

