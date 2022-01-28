New Haven police officer turns himself in on domestic violence warrant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police officer turned himself into police custody on a domestic violence warrant Friday.

The New Haven Police Department said members of its Internal Affairs Division were alerted to potential off duty criminal actions Tuesday allegedly committed by Officer Ruben Parra in North Branford.

The department said information was presented by North Branford police to the State’s Attorney’s office and it was determined there was probable cause to obtain a domestic violence warrant.

According to New Haven police, the warrant charges Parra with assault in the third degree, unlawful restraint in the second degree and strangulation in the third degree.

Court placed a $5,000 bond on Parra’s arrest warrant, police said. Parra turned himself into the custody of the North Branford Police Department Friday.

Parra was placed on administrative leave from the department.

He has been a member of the department since November 2014 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

The department said a parallel administrative investigation is currently being conducted into Parra’s conduct by the Internal Affairs Division.

