 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

New Haven PD: Standoff on Fountain Street is over

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police report that a standoff that had been taking place on Fountain Street is now over.

According to police, an ambulance is on the scene and will transport the “despondent resident” to the hospital for evaluation.

The New Haven Police Department’s crisis negotiators had been called to the scene at a Fountain Street home, near West Prospect Street in the Westville neighborhood.

Police say that it began just before 10 a.m., when officers responded to that home for a welfare check of a 60-year-old man.

Fountain Street had been closed between Davis Street and Pardee Place to pedestrians and traffic as negotiators work to resolve the standoff, but has now been reopened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven man in critical condition after early morning shooting, police say

News /

Looking to protect and serve? New Haven Police now recruiting new officers

News /

'This is all a complete hoax': Owners of Waterbury motel respond to sex trafficking accusations

News /

New Haven leaders say new crisis response team will help residents get the right assistance they need during emergencies

News /

New Haven Public Schools make pitch to state Dept. of Ed. to begin school year 'online-only' as schools prep to bring students back to class

News /

Meriden state rep. says Biden's Latino agenda is what this country needs

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss