New Haven PD: Standoff on Fountain Street is over

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police report that a standoff that had been taking place on Fountain Street is now over.

According to police, an ambulance is on the scene and will transport the “despondent resident” to the hospital for evaluation.

The New Haven Police Department’s crisis negotiators had been called to the scene at a Fountain Street home, near West Prospect Street in the Westville neighborhood.

Police say that it began just before 10 a.m., when officers responded to that home for a welfare check of a 60-year-old man.

Fountain Street had been closed between Davis Street and Pardee Place to pedestrians and traffic as negotiators work to resolve the standoff, but has now been reopened.