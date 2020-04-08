New Haven Police: One injured in overnight Newhallville car crash, shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was injured following a car crash and shooting in the Newhallville neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter and 911 callers detected shots fired in the area of Shelton Avenue and Brewster Street.

Upon arrival, police found a two-car crash but there were no occupants on scene.

Police say they found a 26-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder in a backyard on Brewster St. The victim was involved in the car crash prior to being shot, police say. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police.