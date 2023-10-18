NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A patient who had been placed under arrest broke free from their restraints and injured a medic during an ambulance ride on Tuesday in New Haven, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department said an “emotionally disturbed” patient was being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital at around 10:43 p.m. for a psychological evaluation.

During the transportation, American Medical Response employees noticed that the patient broke free from the restraints, police said.

The ambulance driver pulled over to the side of the road and reportedly tried to subdue the patient, officials said.

The patient then began to fight with the medic, police said. The patient then kicked the medic, causing her to fall to the sidewalk and hit her head.

According to police, officers who were following the ambulance to the hospital tried to help the medic, but the ambulance door was locked.

Fire officials responded to the scene and aided the medic. Officials said she was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further evaluation of a possible concussion.

The patient was restrained again and transported to the hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.