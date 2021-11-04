New Haven police provide update on an arrest of one of their own officers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s top cop discussed the arrest of one of their own on Thursday. Officer Monique Moore turned herself in about a month ago for a domestic violence incident.

The warrant is sealed, so the police chief couldn’t say a lot about the case, but she did give some context.

The charges are domestic violence-related and Moore is accused of harassment and computer crimes.

About one month ago, Moore turned herself in once she found out there was a warrant for her arrest.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Renee Dominguez said anytime they get a complaint, whether it’s from the community or another officer regarding criminal activity, they take it seriously.

“We never want to arrest one of our police officers. It’s very important that domestic violence we take it extremely serious and we also take what we give the officers, the tools we give the officers, and the ability of information that we give them, we trust them, and we want the community to trust us. So, it’s important that we’re looking at any sort of violation of that type of information and that’s why we also did the arrest of the computer crimes,” Chief Dominguez said.

The court documents will be sealed until November 15. Moore is on administrative leave during the investigation.