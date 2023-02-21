NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New video obtained by News 8 shows a different vantage point of the transport by New Haven police that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June 2022.

Officers arrested Cox on June 19, 2022, on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts.

The additional surveillance video shows the police van transporting Cox heading east on Division Street in New Haven — there is no stop sign. The driver at the corner of Mansfield does, but the driver pulls out a few feet, then stops. This is when the driver of the police van stops abruptly, and body camera footage shows Cox being launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall and leaving him paralyzed.

Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance. Officers then dragged him across the floor and placed him into a cell. The incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Luis Rivera, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Sgt. Betsy Segui, and Officer Oscar Diaz – all on administrative leave since late June 2022 – have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

In a recent motion filed in the $100 million civil case, Diaz, who was behind the wheel, wants an unknown driver, identified as “Jane Doe,” to be added to the suit as a defendant. A lawyer for Diaz claims he would not have had to slam on the brakes if that driver hadn’t gone a few feet past a stop sign.

The civil lawsuit alleges negligence, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The city-led internal affairs investigation continues and will determine if the officers will be fired from the New Haven Police Department.

News 8 reached out to Diaz’s lawyer for further comment, but we have not heard back.