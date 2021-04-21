New Haven police release body cam video of use of force arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police have released video of an arrest at a Walmart where an officer drew his taser and his gun.

In his report, Officer Christian Carfora says he saw the suspect, 50-year-old Robert Banks, stealing clothes on camera inside the store.

You can see in the video above taken back on April 11 showing the officer running out to the parking lot to follow Banks. Banks gets into a car and that’s when the Officer Carfora pulls out his taser.

In the video you can hear Banks say, “I’m sorry, it’s just t-shirts, I only got t-shirts.”

When Banks gets out of the car you can see him reaching into his pants pocket, that’s when the officer pulls out his gun.

After the suspect complies with the officer and gets on the ground, the officer puts his gun away and then arrests him without further incident.

The department is investigating the incident to review the officer’s use of force.