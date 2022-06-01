NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say information from the community is sometimes the last step to solving a crime. Something as small as a description of what someone was wearing or a license plate can help detectives pinpoint a crime.

“It’s just a matter of getting that one more piece of information, putting it in the puzzle to be able to create that probable cause so we can get an arrest,” said New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Our detectives are working hard and they get so invested. They’re just as exuberant as the family because they want to be able to give that family the justice they deserve.”

Jacobson said more people have been willing to share information because they’re getting comfortable with police. He said out of the four homicides this year so far, two are close to being solved because of information from a community member.

“In New Haven, we’re going to really work hard on building that trust back and if someone feels that trust, they’ll feel safe to come forward,” Jacobson said. “As a police department, we build the trust, we make the communications and the relationships we need to make, therefore solving crimes, therefore leading to better trust and therefore, people are adhering to the law and less crimes are committed.”

Jessie Garrett lost her son, Norman Boone, in 2017 during a shooting on Dickerman Street. For five years, she prayed for justice and to know who killed her son.

“He was a nice person, a loving person. The whole neighborhood just loved him,” she said. “I’m still thinking my baby is still going to come through the door, even though it’s been five years.”

Garrett understands why some people do not come forward, instead choosing to adhere to the “rules of the street.” But she is grateful someone finally did step forward.

This week, New Haven police received a tip and were able to identify a suspect in Boone’s death. The department charged 31-year-old Treyvon Battle with murder, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Now, Garrett has some closure.

“You have to say something if you know something about something. Cause I have justice, I would want to help somebody else get justice as well,” she said.

Police vet information given to them thoroughly by checking surveillance footage, talking to witnesses/the neighborhood and utilizing federal resources.

Agencies share information so a tip on a case in New Haven can be helpful elsewhere in the state.

“People who are committing crimes in New Haven are probably committing crimes other places too. So, a little piece of information in another town or city could lead to a big break in another case,” said Lt. Michael Fumiatti, Fair Haven District Manager.

Any information about a crime can be shared to police anonymously by calling or texting New Haven PD’s tip line at 1 (866) 888-TIPS.