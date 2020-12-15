 

New Haven Police respond to shooting near Baldwin St. and Davenport Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are on scene of a shooting that happened in the area of Baldwin St. and Davenport Ave. in the Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 8:45 a.m. New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple calls of a person shot.

Officals say the victim is a 36-year-old. He suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his torso. The victim was transported to the hosptial and is in stable condition.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact New Have Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police say callers may remain anonymous.

