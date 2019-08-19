New Haven police search for shooter who left man in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man was injured after he was shot in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police say that at around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to Greenwich Avenue, between 1st and 2nd Street, after ShotSpotter detected gunshots in that area.

Police then discovered that a man had been shot and was suffering serious injuries.

#BREAKING: #NewHaven police sources say a man was shot on Greenwich street just before 2AM. He suffered serious injuries.@WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 19, 2019

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the shooting. The shooter is still at large.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Police say the bullet was lodged near the victim’s spine and that his injuries non life-threatening.

The victim has not been identified at this time

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Greenwich Avenue in New Haven is back open. Police have left the scene of the overnight shooting that put one man in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/LiieFd3mF8 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 19, 2019

The shooting remains under investigation.

