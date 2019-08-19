New Haven police search for shooter who left man in critical condition

New Haven

by: , Kent Pierce, Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man was injured after he was shot in New Haven early Monday morning.

Police say that at around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to Greenwich Avenue, between 1st and 2nd Street, after ShotSpotter detected gunshots in that area.

Police then discovered that a man had been shot and was suffering serious injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the shooting. The shooter is still at large.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Police say the bullet was lodged near the victim’s spine and that his injuries non life-threatening.

The victim has not been identified at this time

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

The shooting remains under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss