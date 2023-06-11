NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you get a surprise call claiming that you have a warrant for not appearing in court, it’s a scam, New Haven police warn.

Scammers are using the names of actual officers, and have programmed their phone numbers to show the New Haven Police Department’s main number, according to police, who are looking into who is making the calls.

During the call, criminals will say that you have to pay the amount of the warrant — or will be arrested.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be an officer, hang up and call the department’s non-emergency number at (203) 946-6316 to find out if a real officer is trying to call.