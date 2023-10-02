NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division released surveillance photographs and video on Monday to ask the public for their help to identify an arson suspect.

Police said two separate arson incidents occurred in New Haven in the early morning hours on Sept. 22. One incident happened at the 3 Judges Motel at 1560 Whalley Avenue and another at the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Avenue.

Images released of the suspect of two arson investigations in New Haven. (SOURCE: The New Haven Police Department)

The suspect shown in the photographs is wanted for questioning pertaining to both arson investigations.

Anyone with information on the investigations is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous Tip Line 1-866-888-TIPS.