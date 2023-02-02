NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three suspects who carjacked a man in New Haven and then stole his Mercedes.

The man had fallen asleep in his car and woken up to a masked man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, according to police. As he got out of the Mercedes, two other men showed up with guns.

The carjacking happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. After stealing the vehicle, the three men turned onto Maple Street.

The man’s wallet, $600, credit cards and phone were inside the Mercedes when it was stolen. The victim has not provided a description of the suspects other than that he was robbed by three masked young men wearing black jackets.

The black Mercedes has a Connecticut license plate BD77301. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or use the anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.