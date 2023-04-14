NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are looking for a city employee who has been accused of stealing overtime pay.

According to police, Denice Pair — who works as an administrative assistant in the New Haven Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement on Orange Street — has been paying herself overtime that she never worked.

The city says she stole more than $11,000 so far this year and has received more than $140,000 in overtime over the last 12 years.

Ms. Pair allegedly entered additional hours of overtime for herself that were not approved by her department head as required by city policy and her union contract, according to officials.

Police say they’ve been looking for Pair for a week but she still has not been arrested. She is wanted on felony larceny charges and faces a possible 20 years in prison if convicted.

The city of New Haven says she was caught because of new stricter auditing practices.