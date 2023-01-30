NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses.

Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who are staying at area hotels.

Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at his shop Thursday to discover that a big rock was thrown through the window.

“Well, this is definitely an out-of-pocket expense,” Gaudreau said.

Nothing was stolen, but that hasn’t been the case elsewhere.

On Jan. 24, a man walked into Clemente’s Pizza and Grill and stole $400 from a cash register. The next target was a Walgreens.

Two days later, the same suspect stole the register from Amity Beauty. A man ran outside, fell and dropped the register. The store owner then reportedly had a tug of war with the register, and the man was able to escape — targeting Westville General the next day.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman. The man is about five-feet, 10-inches tall, is in his late 20s to early 30s and has a thin build and mustache. He is described as white or Hispanic.

The woman also appears to be white or Hispanic, with shoulder-length dark hair. Authorities said the relationship between the two is not clear.

New Have Police Chief Karl Jacobson is urging owners to keep their guard up.

“Watch what you’re doing if you’re leaving with cash,” he said. “Make sure you secure your business.”