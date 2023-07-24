NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded during a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police.

New Haven police received a ShotSpotter notification of 23 gunshots in the area of Sherman Parkway and Bassett Street.

Shortly after the notification, a gunshot victim was driven to the Hospital of Saint Raphael’s campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police discovered 45 shell casings at the scene.

New Haven police are asking for the public’s help in solving this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or via the anonymous tips line at (866) 888-TIPS (8477).