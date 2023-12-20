NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police sergeant is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening a woman.

Louis DeCrescenzo, 50, is a sergeant with the New Haven Police Department, according to Connecticut State Police. He turned himself in to state police on Tuesday.

He has been charged with two counts of breach of peace and two counts of second-degree threatening. He has been released on a $5,000 surety bond, according to state police.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after a woman went to police in May and said that she was afraid of DeCrescenzo, according to a warrant. She said that there were times when she felt like he’d kill her, and that he’d taken out his gun multiple times during arguments. He never pointed the gun at her, according to a warrant.

During one argument, DeCrescenzo said, “You don’t know what I’m gonna do to you,” according to Connecticut State Police. He would also stand in a doorway, preventing her from leaving his home.

DeCrescenzo, who has been with the police department since 2009, has been on paid administrative leave since May 24, according to the New Haven Police Department. The internal affairs investigation remains open.