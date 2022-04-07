NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police sergeant is currently on paid administrative leave.

Sergeant Shayna Kendall is on leave pending discipline from the Board of Police Commissioners, according to the New Haven Police Department.

News 8 reached out to New Haven’s police union for comment. Union President Florencio Cotto said the following:

“We are aware of her status. We are investigating the circumstances.”

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.