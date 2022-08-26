NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief.

Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies.

In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page report which stemmed from a complaint made by Virginia Hawthorne on July 8, 2021. According to the complaint, Hawthorne said she was harassed by a person claiming to be an officer during an incident that began at a traffic light. No police reports were filed of any incident by any officers that day.

Police investigators determined that Kendall, who said she was off-duty in an unmarked car and not in uniform, was on her way to work that day. Hawthorne said she was driving behind Kendall who did not move when a stoplight turned from red to green, so Hawthorne beeped at her.

Investigators said Kendall told Hawthorne “you are detained,” when she stopped her. The investigation also determined that Kendall had “invoked her official capacity as a sworn police officer and put herself on duty” when she stopped Hawthorne with her emergency lights flashing.

The investigation found that Kendall failed to identify herself to Hawthorne, did not activate her body camera, and did not report the traffic stop.

Kendall was placed on paid administrative leave on Apr. 7, 2022, in relation to the investigation.

The investigation was reviewed by the Civilian Review Board who agreed with Chief Jacobson’s recommendation. It went before the Board of Police Commissioner on Thursday night who voted to terminate Kendall.

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a Sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community,” Jacobson said.

The matter has been referred to the state’s attorney for possible criminal charges.

Kendall is a former spokesperson for the department and had most recently served as the deputy commander of training at the New Haven Police Academy.