NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police believe that four juveniles have committed three armed carjackings on Monday — may have been behind another.

“It is alarming,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “It’s a priority for us.”

He said a suspect pointed a gun at the drivers, forced them out, stole their vehicle — and then doing it again to another person.

“That’s what makes it difficult,” Jacobson said. “In these cases, they carjack the car took that stolen car, and then carjack someone else, then someone else.”

In nearby Hamden, locals are dealing with other vehicle crimes.

“It’s turning out to be the wild, wild west out here,” said Trenice Mikita, of Hamden.

Her car was broken into on Monday.

“I think I’m going to have to get more cameras and I’m not sure what the next step is,” she said. “I mean, we like it here, but it’s getting a little out of control.”

The break-in was captured on camera.

One suspect can be seen checking her car door, when they realize it’s open another comes over, while a third stands watch.

“It was quick,” Mikita said. “They ran into the driveway, they checked the doors and just rummaged through. You can’t confront them. You don’t know what to do.”

A few hours earlier in Hamden, a suspect was also caught on camera stealing a new utility van, thousands in equipment and money from Duct Dogs on State Street.

“We were talking to him through the cameras,” said Alex Bailey, the company’s branch manager.

Police found the missing van as Bailey was speaking with News 8.

“No one was hurt, got the vehicle back in a pretty expeditious fashion so all things considered, kind of a happy ending,” he said.

New Haven police are increasing patrols in the areas of the armed carjackings and are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.

Jacobson said residents should be aware of their surroundings. If you witness a crime, he said to get far away from the gun, safely drive away and call police. However, if the suspect opens your door and points a gun at you, you should get out of the vehicle.

“A car is not worth your life,” he said.