NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Police Department is responding to an increase in crime in the Elm City on Wednesday afternoon.

They’ll be addressing members of the press to discuss an assault from last week, repeated synagogue break-ins, and an increase in shootings.

Residents of New Haven’s Beaver Hills neighborhood are calling for more attention on the increase in crime.

That conference with police is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.