New Haven police to discuss spike in crime, department’s vision for 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department will be releasing crime statistics for 2019 on Thursday.

Thursday morning’s meeting will give everyone a snapshot in terms of what this year has been like compared to years past. There’s actually been in uptick in violent crime in the Elm City based on data that the department sent us on Sunday.

In areas like Newhallville and The Hill and in the last few days alone, we’ve seen some of that violence. On Monday, someone was shot near Alden and Fountain streets. A bullet went through a classroom window at the nearby Catholic Academy and thankfully only hit a wall.

Early Sunday morning, there was a stabbing. A short time later, shots were fired near a club. Mayor-elect Justin Elicker will take office very soon. He says the city’s police force has been depleted and that’s something they’re working on. Other leaders say the police department can work with the faith-based community to come up with programs that keep young people off the streets so they don’t resort to violence.

“I mean, it’s very concerning but I believe it’s going to take a community effort in order to combat this problem,” Pastor Kelcy G.L. Steel, Varick Memorial AME Zion Church.

“The police department is taking some actions to address the issue. The police department uses a lot of data to analyze where the crime is happening and then they will focus officers on that certain area,” Justin Elicker, mayor-elect

Here’s a break down of those crime numbers. Between July and December of this year, there were 531 violent crimes reported. In 2018, that number was 359.

In terms of shootings, there were 48 in 2018. This year, there’s been 73.

At Thursday’s meeting, the chief will talk about the statistics and events going on in the community as well as the department’s vision for 2020.