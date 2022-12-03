NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is participating in the annual “Guns to Gardens” Gun Buyback Day Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.

Each year, over 39,000 Americans die from gun violence, averaging about 100 people a day. Officials say 58.8% of those deaths are a result of suicide, with gun access tripling the risk for suicide.

The Gun Buyback is 100% anonymous and all guns will be accepted. To receive cash, New Haven residents must turn in operable guns. Ammunition will also be accepted but no cash will be given.

Cash payouts for working guns firearms will be as followed:

Rifles, Shotguns, or Derringer-type guns- $50

Handguns (Revolvers & Pistols)- $150

Assault Weapons (as determined by NHPD)- $250

BB, Pellet, Paint & Air-Powered Guns- $10

Ammunition will be accepted but no payment will be given

Nationally, gun buyback programs aim to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands such as children and criminals.

For gun owners who don’t wish to turn in their weapons but want to increase security, free gun locks will also be available.