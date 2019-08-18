New Haven Police Union and city come to contract agreement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Police Union has voted to pass its first contract with the city in just over three years.

The contract includes raises, retro pay for four years, and a pension for all with sick time buy back.

The police union president said this contract is similar to police contracts in other Connecticut cities.

It will need to be approved by the Board of Alders before it takes effect.

JUST IN: #NewHaven police union votes through a new contract for the first time in more than 3 years.Union Pres. Florencio Cotto said, “It has been a long time coming. In terms of salaries, this tentative agreement will be more in comparison with the current market value.” @WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 17, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.